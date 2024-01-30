Multipurpose Storage Caddy Helps People Store, Transport, and Dispense Laundry Detergent in a Mess-Free Manner
John D. of El Cerrito, CA is the creator of the Laundry Kaddy, a series of interlocking containers that form one easy to carry bottle. The containers offer a precise method of measuring and dispensing laundry solvent, eliminating messy laundry cups commonly associated with solvent purchased at retail stores. Instead of placing the soiled laundry cup back on the container and staining the exterior, the Laundry Kaddy offers a much more practical storage method of both the liquid and measuring cup. The container system creates an efficient, convenient, and practical solution to storing, transporting, and dispensing liquids.
The device is comprised of a storage container, a base component, and a dispensing component. Typically, there are four containers which are inter-locked together to form a single storage and dispensing system. The container(s) store(s) a liquid such as laundry detergent, while the base component is removably secured to the bottom end. The dispensing component is secured to the top end. The lid and handle are removably secured to the top end, over the dispensing component. Additionally, the container includes a measuring cup for dispensing the liquid. The container can also include a pour spout, a retaining cup, and a vacuum tube for dispensing contents from the internal volume. The bottle(s) would have their own easy measuring cup at the top along with a label on the front, so that it can be marked for easy identification. Three of the bottles can be squeezed to fill the top attached cup for precise measurements. The fourth bottle would have a measuring cup inside the lid for liquids. Side attachments can be added for storing various other items.
Markets for laundry-related products are dynamic and constantly evolving as manufacturers innovate on current products. Several different containers are available for storing and dispensing both liquid and powdered detergent; however, these products still require the use of a measuring cup that is returned to the bottle after use, creating a significant mess. Consumers are trending toward mess-free solutions for their laundry, and products like the Laundry Kaddy offer convenient solutions that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
John was issued a Utility Patent and a Design Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Laundry Kaddy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Laundry Kaddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
