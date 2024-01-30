Five-Gallon Cooler Offers Both Cold and Hot Water While Traveling, During Power Outages, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Billy B. of Vicksburg, MS is the creator of the Cool-Hot Water Jug, a five-gallon cooler with a heating element to produce and dispense warm or hot water. The cooler enables construction workers, campers, and others to have hot or cold water on hand when needed for a variety of purposes. The container offers a way to keep liquids cold, while also providing the added benefit of a hot water option. Users can dispense hot water in cold weather situations, as well as in power outages or remote locations due to the cooler’s ability to keep the water warm for long periods of time. There is an electric heating element installed on the inside of the cooler to heat water for purposeful use. The outside of the cooler has a power source connected with a long cord that plugs into a receptacle.
Water coolers often come with various features, including adjustable temperature settings, filtration systems, and different capacities for holding water. The features and capacity may vary among different models and brands. These water dispensers are popular for offices, homes, and public spaces due to their convenience and versatility. The market for water coolers is influenced by trends such as the demand for environmentally friendly products, water temperature choice, and advanced filtration systems for improved water quality. Entry-level models may be more budget-friendly, while high-end units with advanced features may be more expensive. Products like the Cool-Hot Water Jug that can be used in both indoor and outdoor locations offer ways to enhance manufacturer product lines with unmatched versatility.
Billy filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cool-Hot Water Jug product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cool-Hot Water Jug can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
