Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blood group typing market size is predicted to reach $5.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the blood group typing market is due to the increase in number of blood donations and transfusions. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood group typing market share. Major players in the blood group typing market include Grifols S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Immucor Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Blood Group Typing Market Segments

• By Test Type: Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing

• By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Kits

• By Techniques: Serology Tests, Molecular Tests

• By End User: Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories And Blood Banks

• By Geography: The global blood group typing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has, and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.

The main types of blood group typing are antibody screening, cross-matching tests, ABO tests, antigen typing and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing. The antibody screening tests are performed in a clinical laboratory or blood bank is done to detect the presence of unexpected antibodies, like alloantibodies in the serum to antigens of the non-ABO blood group system. Cross-matching tests are performed before a blood transfusion as part of blood compatibility testing. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is a kind of genetic test used to identify certain individual variations or proteins in the immune system. It is often used to match patients and donors for bone marrow or cord blood transplants. ABO tests are done to evaluate the blood type of a person out of four types, which are A, B, AB, or O. Antigen tests are immunoassays that are used to detect the presence of a specific viral antigen and are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus. The products that are used for blood group typing are instruments, reagents, and kits, and the techniques that are used are serology tests, and molecular tests. Blood group typing is used in hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories, and blood banks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood Group Typing Market Characteristics

3. Blood Group Typing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood Group Typing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Group Typing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Blood Group Typing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blood Group Typing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

