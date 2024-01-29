Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Elida Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Athens Hocking Conservancy District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Monroe Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Village of Crestline

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Cuyahoga North Royalton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit NORTHEAST HOME HEALTH SERVICES LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Evergreen Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Pettisville Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Banks Community Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Highland City of Hillsboro

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Huron Norwich Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lucas University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

South Range Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Youngstown City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Medina York Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Danbury Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull Newton Falls Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Union Village of Unionville Center

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Van Wert Van Wert City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Wayne Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Dalton Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit