Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Elida Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Hocking Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Village of Crestline
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Cuyahoga
|North Royalton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|NORTHEAST HOME HEALTH SERVICES LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Franklin
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Evergreen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pettisville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Banks Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|City of Hillsboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Huron
|Norwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Range Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Youngstown City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Danbury Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Van Wert City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Wayne Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Dalton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.