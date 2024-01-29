Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Elida Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Hocking Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Village of Crestline
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Cuyahoga North Royalton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
NORTHEAST HOME HEALTH SERVICES LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Evergreen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Pettisville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Banks Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland City of Hillsboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Huron Norwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
South Range Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Youngstown City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Danbury Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Newton Falls Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Union Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Van Wert City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Wayne Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Dalton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

