B&H Worldwide Secures Vital Logistics Contract with Flair Airlines

WEST DRAYTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, is delighted to announce the successful acquisition of a new contract with Flair Airlines, a leading Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta.

Flair Airlines, known for its scheduled passenger and chartered services with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, has selected B&H Worldwide as its trusted logistics partner. Under this agreement, B&H Worldwide will provide critical support to Flair Airlines, including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) assistance, Import/Export Clearance, and deliveries. The scope of the partnership extends to cover key regions, with a focus on Canada, the USA, and Australia.

Gary Wilson, Group Managing Director of B&H Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are honoured to have been chosen by Flair Airlines to provide logistics services. This partnership signifies our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to the aerospace industry. B&H Worldwide is poised to support Flair Airlines' operations seamlessly and contribute to their success."

To ensure a smooth and efficient import/export process, B&H Worldwide has developed a customized Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This SOP not only facilitates a streamlined logistics process but also outlines key contacts and support points tailored to Flair Airlines' specific needs. Furthermore, it establishes service standards that align with the airline's shipment requirements.

Gary Wilson added, "Our bespoke service is a testament to our dedication to meeting the unique demands of Flair Airlines. We are committed to providing not only exceptional logistics services but also a partnership built on trust and collaboration."

B&H Worldwide will leverage their philosophy of custom processes to support Flair Airlines in their logistics operations, working closely with their supply chain team. The first successful logistics project, a COMAT shipment, included a total of 17 pallets containing aviation parts (non-Dangerous Goods), 737 main wheels, 737 nose wheels, 737 brake in a clamshell, and Inflight training equipment.

In a notable milestone, Flair Airlines loaded their own Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft with materials destined for Australia. The 737-800 MAX aircraft departed from Calgary, Canada, and successfully landed in Coolangatta, Australia. B&H Worldwide played a crucial role in facilitating the clearance process in Australia.

Vladan Nikolic, Director of Material Supply Chain for Flair Airlines, expressed his satisfaction with B&H Worldwide's performance, stating, "The B&H Australian team's professionalism and responsiveness during the first logistics project was impressive. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and I look forward to continued collaboration at this high service level."

B&H Worldwide remains committed to delivering top-tier logistics solutions, and the partnership with Flair Airlines further solidifies the company's position as a trusted leader in aerospace and aviation logistics.