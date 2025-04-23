B&H Worldwide Completes First Helicopter Transport for Pacific Aircraft Services

B&H Worldwide Airbus H125 Helicopter Transport to Auckland B H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide has successfully completed its first helicopter transport project for Pacific Aircraft Services with the delivery of an Airbus H125 helicopter.

From navigating international customs procedures to working closely with the customer and airline partners, our team executed this project with the highest level of detail and care” — Lee Hedges

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the global leader in aerospace logistics, has successfully completed its first helicopter transport project for Pacific Aircraft Services, based in Christchurch, with the delivery of an Airbus H125 helicopter into New Zealand.

The complex international operation saw the new helicopter transported from Oslo, Norway (OSL) to Auckland, New Zealand (AKL), with expert coordination from B&H Worldwide's Branch Manager in New Zealand, Lee Hedges. The aircraft was ultimately destined for Christchurch after reassembly and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) certification.

The journey began with ground transportation from Oslo to Brussels (BRU) where the helicopter was prepared for air freight. B&H Worldwide secured a PGA pallet with Singapore Airlines in Brussels to manage the freight booking. The helicopter was then flown on two Singapore Airlines freighter flights consecutively.

To ensure full compliance with international aviation safety standards, the helicopter was loaded and secured using B&H Worldwide’s proprietary helicopter transport guide. Following rigorous procedures and in collaboration with key stakeholders, the shipment was processed through multiple customs regimes before arriving safely in Auckland.

Due to strategic planning and real-time logistical coordination, the team secured an earlier flight connection in Singapore. This unexpected development resulted in the helicopter arriving in Auckland four days ahead of schedule, avoiding costly delays and enabling swift reassembly.

"This milestone project showcases B&H Worldwide’s capability and commitment to precision logistics in the aerospace sector," said Lee Hedges, Branch Manager of B&H Worldwide in New Zealand. "From navigating international customs procedures to working closely with the customer and airline partners, our team executed this project with the highest level of detail and care. We’re proud to be supporting the growth of aviation in New Zealand with our Best-In-Class aerospace logistics services."

Jack Murdoch, General Manager of Pacific Aircraft Services, added: "The timely arrival of this helicopter was crucial to our operations. Thanks to the expertise and responsiveness of the B&H team, we were able to move straight into the reassembly and certification phase without delay."

B&H Worldwide continues to grow its specialist aerospace logistics capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region with this latest success marking a significant step in its operations in New Zealand.



