Agility Insurance Services Expands Florida Sales Team with Two Veteran Hires

Glenda Martinez and Alfred Nunez

Martinez, Nunez bring industry experience to support agents

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, is pleased to announce the appointment of two experienced sales professionals to its Florida team. Glenda Martinez joins as Senior Sales Director, while Alfred Nunez takes on the role of Sales Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Glenda and Alfred to our expanding team,” said Steve Samsel, National Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services. “Their mix of experience and record of success in insurance sales makes them tremendous assets to our organization. We know their expertise will be of great value to agencies and independent agents in Florida.”

Martinez began her career in the insurance industry 27 years ago in Puerto Rico before relocating to Florida 22 years ago to further her expertise in health insurance. Throughout her professional journey, she has contributed her skills and knowledge to established companies such as Universal American, Pyramid Insurance, and WellCare Health Plans. Her experience encompasses various roles, including captive sales agent, District Sales Manager for the East Region of Florida overseeing the broker channel, and National Account Executive, where she managed national accounts across multiple states. Committed to her work, Martinez is driven by her dedication to serving seniors, agents, and sales professionals.

“I have decided to work at Agility Insurance Service because they are like no other FMO out there, providing one-of-a-kind service and technology support for brokers and agencies,” said Martinez.

Nunez, a seasoned sales director with 19 years of experience, brings a track record of exceeding targets and building strong relationships within the insurance industry, specifically with large insurance carriers. His extensive knowledge and expertise have established him as a trusted leader known for driving sales and achieving results.

“One of the main reasons I chose to join Agility is their commitment to excellence and the full transparency they provide to their clients and employees alike,” said Nunez. “I'm truly impressed by their track record of delivering exceptional insurance solutions and their outstanding customer service. This aligns perfectly with my own values and aspirations as a sales professional.”

Martinez and Nunez's appointments underscore Agility's commitment to expanding its reach and providing top-tier support to agents in Florida. Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping agencies increase market share, optimize commissions, and navigate the ever-evolving insurance landscape.

More about Agility Insurance Services:

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.