Saint Johnsbury- Mailbox Vandalisms

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Mulitple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/27/24 – 1/28/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Corinth

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Multiple

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/24, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of vandalized and stolen mailboxes that occurred overnight in the town of Corinth. If anyone has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.