Saint Johnsbury- Mailbox Vandalisms

CASE#: Mulitple
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/27/24 – 1/28/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Corinth
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Multiple
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/24, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of vandalized and stolen mailboxes that occurred overnight in the town of Corinth. If anyone has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.
