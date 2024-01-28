Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury- Mailbox Vandalisms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: Mulitple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Chad Weikel                           

STATION:  VSP- Saint Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/24 – 1/28/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Corinth

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Multiple

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/24, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of vandalized and stolen mailboxes that occurred overnight in the town of Corinth. If anyone has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

