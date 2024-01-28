Submit Release
Spanish Performances Enthrall at 3rd Qemam International Festival in Saudi Arabia

ABHA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts, hosted in Asir province, in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, from January 20th to 27th, has featured the participation of the Kingdom of Spain among 45 local and international groups who performed 40 types of Saudi and global mountain arts, aiming to enhance international cultural exchange and highlight the richness and authenticity of mountain performing arts both locally and globally.

The festival that was organized by the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, aimed to acquaint both local and international visitors with the profound legacy of mountain performing arts. The event aligns with the national strategy for culture, part of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, and emphasizes the significance of the performing arts as a key cultural sector.

The Spanish group's participation received acclaim from festival visitors, who engaged with the three performances presented by the group to the tunes of Spanish music, reflecting the authenticity and heritage of these arts.

The Spanish group's contribution included the presentation of the ‘Gasteiz Performance Arts’, performed by a group of men and women, characterized by its complex structure and significant variety from the Basque Country, as well as the ‘Guipuzcoano Performance Arts’, which includes very different choreographic touches, extending in entirely classical forms.

The group also presented the ' Maskarada Performance Arts', a well-known theatrical carnival in Spain that involves confrontations between two opposing groups: the Goryaks and the Bltsaks.

The festival, provided an enriching experience for attendees, featuring a plethora of local and international acts across eight venues.

