MPD Seeks Suspects in an Armed Robbery

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects who robbed a woman in the 600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim was walking in an alley after parking her vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim displaying firearms while demanding property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/zxa0N8Ommf8