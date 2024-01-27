Senator Cramer Shares Appreciation for Military Veterans at North Dakota American Legion Conference

BISMARCK – During the American Legion Annual Department Winter Conference on Friday, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) expressed his appreciation for their tireless advocacy and highlighted some of his recent legislative efforts pertaining to veterans’ affairs. Additionally, he reiterated the need to recruit more servicemembers and stand up to our adversaries by projecting strength, not weakness.

“The world is on fire and hungry for American leadership, and trying to balance those things is no small matter. If we project weakness, our adversaries see vulnerability. If we project strength, they settle down. From Iran to Russia, we have a President projecting weakness, and the world is reacting to it. Earlier this week, I was able to visit with Garrett Illerbrunn’s family at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. His service and the strength of his family are the epitome of the best of North Dakota and the nation. We need to attract more people into the service like Garrett and his wife Lorna. I hope no child from North Dakota or the United States, has to go to war again, but if we had to go to war again, I hope we have a whole bunch of people ready to do it. One of the reasons I believe we are struggling to recruit more people is they don't know the cost of freedom, nor do they understand the glory of fighting for our freedom, or the camaraderie or the benefits of having brothers and sisters in arms. That is what the Legion does so well, if not better than anybody. You foster a legacy of service and do an incredible job changing policies to make sure promises are kept for those who serve.”

Senator Cramer concluded his speech by reciting the fourth verse of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“Oh, thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand. Between their loved home and the war’s desolation. Blest with victory and peace, may the Heaven rescued land praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation. Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just, and this be our motto: “In God is our trust;” and the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave. O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. Thank you for all you do, and God bless.”

As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Senator Cramer has co-led and supported various pieces of legislation to provide veterans access to co-pay free mental health care services and facilitate expanded peer support networks and health resources for veterans facing mental health challenges. He has also worked to expand health care coverage for veterans battling toxic exposure and increase coverage of innovative therapies for veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

Specific pieces of legislation and efforts Senator Cramer led to support our nation’s veterans and fund efforts by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), include: