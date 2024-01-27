S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Partners with Reintegra to Empower Survivors of Human Trafficking
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is thrilled to announce its support for the impactful work undertaken by Reintegra, a dedicated nonprofit committed to assisting survivors of human trafficking in rebuilding their lives and reintegrating into society. Through SCDC's generous contributions, women enrolled in the Reintegra program are offered life-changing scholarship grants for university studies and job skills training programs.
Beyond financial assistance, Reintegra's commitment to providing educational opportunities transcends into fostering a supportive family structure, cultivating an environment of love and encouragement to nurture dreams of a brighter future. The organization offers a comprehensive array of resources, including financial, emotional, and psychological support, aiming to facilitate restoration and healing. This aligns seamlessly with SCDC's overarching vision and mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.).
Reintegra's current campaign, "Valentines and Vino," is offering complimentary Valentine's treats in the form of chocolate and wine for every donation made this month through their dedicated campaign page. The funds raised from this campaign will contribute to providing a full educational scholarship for a new survivor in 2024. Notably, there is currently a waitlist for survivors to enroll in the program, highlighting Reintegra's commitment to ensuring full support for every individual throughout the duration of their educational program.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Reintegra in this transformative community initiative, focused on reintegrating women who have been victims of human trafficking. Aligned with SCDC's mission and business model ethos of Supplying Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), this collaboration underscores the shared values that both organizations hold dear. SCDC extends heartfelt appreciation to Reintegra for their dedication to compassion, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in nurturing a stronger sense of humanity in the world.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Other