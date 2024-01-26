Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1335

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1335

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

229

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, DILLON, ARGALL, COSTA, DUSH, FLYNN,

HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE

AND J. WARD, JANUARY 26, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 26, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of January 28 through February 3, 2024, as

"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing

congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and

secondary schools across this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are

celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January

28 through February 3, 2024; and

WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United

in Faith and Community"; and

WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate

approximately 137,286 students in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong

foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and

leadership skills; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a

strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in

becoming responsible residents of this Commonwealth and citizens

of this nation, have a drop-out rate of less than 1% and a

