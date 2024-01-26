Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1335
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1335
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
229
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, DILLON, ARGALL, COSTA, DUSH, FLYNN,
HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE
AND J. WARD, JANUARY 26, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 26, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of January 28 through February 3, 2024, as
"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing
congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and
secondary schools across this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are
celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January
28 through February 3, 2024; and
WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United
in Faith and Community"; and
WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate
approximately 137,286 students in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong
foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and
leadership skills; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a
strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in
becoming responsible residents of this Commonwealth and citizens
of this nation, have a drop-out rate of less than 1% and a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18