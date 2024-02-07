Metastatic Breast Cancer Presenting As Neck Pain in a Pregnant Patient Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong Hong Kong College of Chiropractic (McTimoney Chiropractic College) CDAHK represents 70% of practicing chiropractors in Hong Kong Chu was listed as the "The Most Prolific Authors of Chiropractic Case Reports" in Chiropractic & Manual Therapies journal [5] and is also recognized as the “World’s Most Prodigious Authors” by the World Federation of Chiropractic's World Quarterly Report

CDAHK Announces Pivotal Study on Atypical Breast Cancer Presentation During Pregnancy

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) is honored to announce a contribution to women's health and oncology through an insightful case study. The study titled "Metastatic Breast Cancer Presenting As Neck Pain in a Pregnant Patient" has been published in the Cureus Medical Journal, highlighting a rare but critical intersection of chiropractic care and oncology [1].

The study documents the case of a 36-year-old pregnant woman who experienced severe and persistent neck pain, initially attributed to pregnancy-related musculoskeletal strain. Postpartum persistence of symptoms prompted further investigation at New York Medical Group, revealing metastatic breast cancer to the cervical spine. The multidisciplinary approach, including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and chiropractic interventions, significantly improved the patient's pain, mobility, strength, and overall quality of life.

Unveiling Diagnostic Challenges:

Breast cancer during pregnancy (BCP) is a rare yet the most common gestational malignancy, which often presents diagnostic challenges due to physiological changes that can obscure tumor detection. This case study emphasizes the importance of a thorough evaluation of unexplained symptoms in pregnant and postpartum women to exclude sinister pathologies.

The Role of Chiropractic Care:

While not directly involved in cancer treatment, chiropractic care played a pivotal role in managing the patient's pain and mobility, reinforcing the essential contribution of chiropractors in multidisciplinary healthcare teams. chiropractor's quick referral for oncological evaluation exemplifies the importance of chiropractors recognizing subtle warning signs and maintaining a broad differential diagnosis [2-4].

This case report showcases the critical need for interdisciplinary communication and collaboration. "The combined expertise of oncologists, radiologists, and chiropractors facilitated a timely diagnosis and comprehensive care plan, which proved life-altering for the patient", said by Dr Eric Chu, the lead author and chairman of CDAHK. Chu was listed as the "The Most Prolific Authors of Chiropractic Case Reports" in Chiropractic & Manual Therapies journal [5] and is also recognized as the “World’s Most Prodigious Authors” by the World Federation of Chiropractic's World Quarterly Report. His extensive work continues to foster a deeper understanding of complex medical presentations and the integral role of chiropractic care in the holistic management of such conditions.

A Call for Further Research and Education:

The CDAHK recognizes this study as a call to action for further research into optimal diagnostic protocols and the integration of supportive care for complex cases involving cancer during pregnancy. It also underscores the need for healthcare providers to maintain a low threshold for advanced imaging in the presence of unexplained musculoskeletal symptoms in vulnerable populations. The study is a testament to the critical role of clinical judgment in guiding appropriate imaging to exclude sinister pathology and the value of coordinated care among healthcare providers from various specialties in optimizing patient outcomes. This case report contributes valuable education to the students at the Hong Kong College of Chiropractic on atypical presentations of breast cancer metastasis in pregnancy and paves the way for enhanced patient care protocols.

References:

1. Chu E, Yun S (January 01, 2024) Metastatic Breast Cancer Presenting As Neck Pain in a Pregnant Patient. Cureus 16(1): e51444. doi:10.7759/cureus.51444

2. Chu EC, Sabourdy E. Sporadic Desmoid Tumor Mimicking Myofascial Pain Syndrome in a Chiropractic Clinic. Cureus. 2023 Sep;15(9):e44653. doi: 10.7759/cureus.44653.

3. Chu EC, Sabourdy E. Dorsal Scapular Osteochondroma in the Chiropractic Clinic: A Case Report and Literature Review. Cureus. 2023 Jul;15(7):e42007. doi: 10.7759/cureus.42007

4. Chan AK, Ng GSN, Cheong BKC, Ng KKP, Chu EC. Sacral Chordoma Presenting as Back Pain in the Chiropractic Clinic: A Case Report. Cureus. 2023 May;15(5):e39810. doi: 10.7759/cureus.39810

5. Trager RJ, Dusek JA. Chiropractic case reports: a review and bibliometric analysis. Chiropr Man Therap. 2021;29(1):17. Published 2021 Apr 28. doi:10.1186/s12998-021-00374-5

