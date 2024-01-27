Retailers offer discounts to stimulate demand

VIETNAM, January 27 -

HCM CITY — Supermarkets, commercial centres and convenience stores are offering various sales promotions with deep discounts to stimulate shopping demand and increase sales for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday that begins on February 8, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Major retailers in the city have bolstered stockpiles of goods and launched huge discounts on thousands of essential products for the Tết holidays.

A representative of MM Mega Market said it increased total stocks, continuously working with suppliers to maintain supply-demand balance and bringing high-quality products at stable prices throughout Tết.

It offers huge discounts with prices up to 70 per cent off, focusing on essential products for Tết such as rice, sugar, salt, and cooking oil.

MM Mega Market is launching nearly 30 gift packages, including special Tết products such as wine, beer, soft drinks, cakes, nuts, and dried fruits with attractive promotions of up to 11 per cent off for B2B agencies, factories, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

It also extends its opening hours from 6am to 10pm throughout the upcoming festival.

Around 7,600 tonnes of agricultural products are transported to three major wholesale markets in the city a day, including 800 tonnes of meat, 1,200 tonnes of seafood and 5,600 tonnes of fruit and vegetable.

The volume of goods transported to wholesale markets is expected to increase by 80 per cent a week prior to Tết holiday compared to normal days.

Vissan JSC, which processes and sells fresh and frozen meat and processed foods, said the volume of goods it supplied to the market this Tết holidays increased by 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 1,100 tonnes of fresh foods and 3,800 tonnes of processed foods worth VNĐ540 billion (US$21.8 million) will be supplied to the market for Tết.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the department, said the department issued a plan on implementing its price stablisation programme covering essential goods for Tết holidays six months ago.

Business communities in the city have partnered with the price stalisation programme to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices for essential goods commonly consumed during the Tết festival, Vũ said.

The industry and trade sector has worked with the General Department of Market Surveillance and authorities in Thủ Đức City and districts to monitor price listings and inspect and control low quality goods and goods without clear origin prior to and during the festival, he said.

Spending for Tết holiday is projected to surge by 10 per cent compared the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The volume of goods stockpiled for Tết rose by 10-25 per cent from previous months to meet the rising demand, the ministry said. —VNS