Chiropractic Care Shown to Significantly Reduce Back Pain, Reveals New Study on Sick Leave Certification

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) today announced the findings of a new study entitled "Exploring Chiropractic Healthcare in Hong Kong: Sick Leave Certification Dilemma." The research, led by esteemed chiropractors Drs Wai Ting Lee, Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Kary Lam, Rick Lau, Jacky Yeung, Kristy Yau, and Cherie Chau, calls for a change in legislation to grant chiropractors the authority to issue sick leave certificates, a move that could revolutionize patient care in Hong Kong.

The study, conducted between May and August 2023, surveyed 522 chiropractic patients and found that while back pain was the most common ailment leading individuals to seek chiropractic care, many patients experienced significant relief and expressed high satisfaction with their treatment outcomes. Despite the effectiveness of chiropractic care, the study uncovered that patients are inconvenienced by the current legal framework which does not allow chiropractors to issue sick leave certificates. This limitation necessitates additional consultations with other healthcare professionals, leading to increased patient burdens both financially and physically.

Long wait times for orthopedic consultations in Hong Kong's public healthcare system underscore the urgent need for integrating chiropractic care more fully into the healthcare continuum. Chiropractors, equipped to handle neuromusculoskeletal complaints expediently, present a viable option to address the current backlog. CDAHK emphasizes that the inability of chiropractors to issue sick leave certificates affects not only patient convenience but also the continuity and effectiveness of treatment. Patients often endure unnecessary delays and financial strain due to the additional step of obtaining sick leave from other healthcare providers. The study strongly suggests that with proper regulatory measures, chiropractors could responsibly issue sick leave certificates, thereby enhancing patient care and alleviating the strain on the healthcare system.

The CDAHK is advocating for legislative change to recognize the role of chiropractors in the authorization of sick leave certificates. Such recognition would not only validate the professional capabilities of chiropractors but also streamline the process for patients who require time off work or school to recover from their ailments.

The CDAHK has already taken proactive measures by implementing a Sick Leave Guideline for chiropractors in 2014, ensuring that chiropractors have a clear framework within which to operate responsibly. The association firmly believes that with similar oversight to that of other healthcare professions, chiropractors can be trusted to issue sick leave certifications for conditions within their scope of practice.

The study concludes that chiropractic care holds significant potential to contribute positively to Hong Kong's healthcare system. Recognizing chiropractors' authority to issue sick leave certificates is a logical step forward in enhancing the comprehensive care provided by this effective and patient-centered profession.

The CDAHK calls on the government and the public to consider the findings of this study and support the necessary changes to legislation, ensuring that chiropractic patients receive the full spectrum of care they deserve.

