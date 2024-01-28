Prime Video Acquires Family Drama Series The Baxters, Starring Roma Downey and Ted McGinley

Roma Downey

Based on the Baxter Family Literary Franchise From #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author Karen Kingsbury

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Video announced that it has acquired the family drama series The Baxters from LightWorkers Media. The series stars and is executive produced by actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Roma Downey as the family matriarch, Elizabeth Baxter. Also starring is Ted McGinley (Shrinking, Married… with Children) as John Baxter. The Baxters is slated to stream spring 2024 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life.

“With over 25 million fans of the Baxter series books we know audiences are going to love this family drama brought to life, and I am personally so excited to bring more inspirational content to Prime Video,” said Roma Downey.

Additional cast include Ali Cobrin (American Reunion, Neighbors) as Kari Baxter Jacobs, Masey McLain (On Fire, I’m Not Ashamed) as Ashley Baxter, Josh Plasse (iCarly) as Luke Baxter, Cassidy Gifford (God’s Not Dead, The Gallows) as Reagan Decker, Reilly Anspaugh (Chauncey, Ramen) as Erin Baxter, Emily Peterson (Sirens, Chicago P.D.) as Brooke Baxter, and Brandon Hirsch (Black Lightning, Atlanta) as Tim Jacobs.

“Since the day Roma Downey asked for my blessing in making the Baxter family literary series into a televised show, I have dreamed that it might find a home on Prime Video,” Kingsbury said. “Many millions of readers are going to be thrilled over this news. It is a dream come true.”

The Baxters is produced by LightWorkers Media, Will Packer Media, and Haven Entertainment. Jessie Rosen serves as showrunner and executive producer. Joining Roma Downey and Rosen as executive producers for Season One of the series are Will Packer, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg, and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Karen Kingsbury and Rick Christian are consulting producers.

About Karen Kingsbury:

Karen Kingsbury is considered America’s favorite inspirational storyteller, with nearly 30 million copies of her award-winning books in print. In 2022, she opened Karen Kingsbury Productions and later that year she used her savings to film her first theatrical feature, Someone Like You based on Kingsbury’s book by the same name, which opens in theaters nationwide April 2.

