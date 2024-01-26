St. Albans Field Station / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE





MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH









CASE#: 24A2000470





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau





STATION: St. Albans Field Station





CONTACT#: 802 524 5993









DATE/TIME: January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours





STREET: VT Route 104 (Main St.)





TOWN: Fairfax





LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brick Church Rd.





WEATHER: Medium to heavy fog





ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet









VEHICLE #1





OPERATOR: Joseph Nachaczewski





AGE: 20





SEAT BELT: Yes





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT









VEHICLE YEAR: 2019





VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan





VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue





DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, Roof damage





INJURIES: Minor to none / Not transported by EMS









SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station and the responded to a crash in the area of VT Route 104 and the intersection of Brick Church Rd. Investigation revealed that operator 1 was traveling westbound on Brick Church Rd. towards VT Route 104 Operator 1 failed to stop at the intersection properly marked with a stop sign. The vehicle crossed the northbound and southbound lane of VT Route 104. Vehicle 1 rolled once and came to rest on its wheels in a field off the southbound shoulder of VT 104. The Vermont State Police was assisted by Fairfax Fire Department.