St. Albans Field Station / Single Vehicle Crash



STATE OF VERMONT 


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 


VERMONT STATE POLICE 


 


NEWS RELEASE 


MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 


 


CASE#: 24A2000470                               


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau 


STATION: St. Albans Field Station   


CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


 


DATE/TIME: January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours 


STREET:   VT Route 104 (Main St.) 


TOWN: Fairfax 


LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Brick Church Rd. 


WEATHER: Medium to heavy fog


ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet 


 


VEHICLE #1  


OPERATOR: Joseph Nachaczewski 


AGE:  20 


SEAT BELT: Yes 


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT 


 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 


VEHICLE MAKE:  Nissan   


VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue 


DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, Roof damage


INJURIES: Minor to none / Not transported by EMS


 


SUMMARY OF CRASH:  


On January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station and the responded to a crash in the area of VT Route 104 and the intersection of Brick Church Rd.  Investigation revealed that operator 1 was traveling westbound on Brick Church Rd. towards VT Route 104 Operator 1 failed to stop at the intersection properly marked with a stop sign. The vehicle crossed the northbound and southbound lane of VT Route 104. Vehicle 1 rolled once and came to rest on its wheels in a field off the southbound shoulder of VT 104. The Vermont State Police was assisted by Fairfax Fire Department. 

