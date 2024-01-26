St. Albans Field Station / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2000470
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours
STREET: VT Route 104 (Main St.)
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brick Church Rd.
WEATHER: Medium to heavy fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Nachaczewski
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, Roof damage
INJURIES: Minor to none / Not transported by EMS
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 25, 2024 at 1639 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station and the responded to a crash in the area of VT Route 104 and the intersection of Brick Church Rd. Investigation revealed that operator 1 was traveling westbound on Brick Church Rd. towards VT Route 104 Operator 1 failed to stop at the intersection properly marked with a stop sign. The vehicle crossed the northbound and southbound lane of VT Route 104. Vehicle 1 rolled once and came to rest on its wheels in a field off the southbound shoulder of VT 104. The Vermont State Police was assisted by Fairfax Fire Department.