MPD Seeks Suspects Involved in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects who robbed a man in the 3400 block of Holmead Place, Northwest.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 4:04 p.m., the man was walking when one of the suspects, while holding a handgun, told him not to move. The additional suspects then took the man’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/EzGeIM_6YEU

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24008923

###