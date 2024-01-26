Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Juveniles for an Attempted Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have arrested two juveniles who attempted to rob a woman in the 500 block of 10th Street, Northeast.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the suspects approached a woman at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to grab the victim’s purse. The victim pepper-sprayed one of the suspects. The other suspect produced a knife and lunged at the victim multiple times. The victim was able to call 911. The responding officers arrested both suspects.

A 9-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).

CCN: 24012645

