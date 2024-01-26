Montgomery County Council to Hold Black History Month Commemoration on February 6 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 26, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will host its annual commemoration for Black History Month, which is celebrated nationally every February. This year’s commemoration will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m., and will focus on African Americans and The Arts.

The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and video interviews highlighting the many impacts Black Americans have had on music, cultural movements, dance, and visual arts, both locally and nationwide.

This year's commemoration will recognize Levi Robinson, a local award-winning artist; Kenneth Smith, Montgomery Blair High School Social Studies teacher who leads a Hip-Hop History and Culture course; and Angela Ingram, a local folklore educator and professional dancer who specializes in ballet, jazz, and tap.

"Each February, we honor the contributions and achievements of Black Americans that have shaped our community and our nation," Council President Andrew Friedson said. "It is also a time to celebrate Black history through music, dance and art, and recognize the cultural impact and legacy of Black Americans in the arts. I'm thrilled that this year's commemoration will spotlight local artists and educators who are sharing and preserving their culture through art, dance and education."

“Black History Month is a national celebration recognizing the contributions of generations of Black Americans in the United States,” Councilmember Will Jawando said. “This year’s theme uplifts the critical role the arts have played in our lives, culture, and social movements. It is not only a look back but a call forward to ensure music, dance, storytelling, performance, and visual arts from Black artists continue to thrive in our community.”

“I am proud to represent an incredibly diverse community that reflects, celebrates, and appreciates the artistic contributions of our Black diaspora throughout history,” Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles said. “Places like the BlackRock Center for the Arts, Strathmore Center for the Arts, Sandy Spring Slave Museum and the African Art Gallery, Inc., and more serve as crucial partners in showcasing the vast artistic talent our Black residents in Montgomery County offer to inspire cultural awareness and creativity to the benefit of all of our residents.”

The Council has been hosting commemorative events to honor Black History Month since 2015. Last year’s commemoration focused on Black Resistance in Montgomery County.

The commemoration will take place at the Council Office Building on the third floor in the Council Hearing Room. Residents who cannot join the commemoration in person can stream the event live or after the fact on the Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The commemoration will also be televised on County Cable Montgomery, cable channels 996 (high definition) and 6 (standard definition) on Comcast; channels 1056 (HD) and 6 (SD) on RCN; and channel 30 on Verizon.

