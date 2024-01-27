"Puros Autos Announces "Cars of the Year 2024 with Latin Flavor" Winners"

Presented by www.purosautos.com

Car of the Year 2024 with Latin Flavor” — Yuniet Blanco

PALMETO BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2023 marked a period of adaptation and improvement for the main automobile manufacturers. After facing significant challenges in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, the industry began to show signs of recovery. Although supply issues persisted to some extent, the automotive industry managed to find innovative solutions to mitigate these challenges.

Global economic recovery and stabilization of interest rates played a crucial role in 2023. These factors, along with a decline in fears of a recession, provide a more favorable environment for the industry in 2024.

Regarding the Hispanic market in the United States, it continues to be a significant force in the automotive sector. Now representing more than 30% of the population in major markets, Hispanics continue to exert considerable influence on vehicle purchasing trends.

Automotive brands have recognized this influence and have adapted their marketing and product development strategies to better serve this demographic.

The most recent data indicates that growth in new vehicle registrations by Hispanic consumers has consistently outpaced that of non-Hispanics. This trend has not only continued, but has gained momentum in 2024, demonstrating the growing purchasing power and preference of Hispanics for certain car models and brands.

That being said, we present to you the winners of the 2024 “Cars of the Year” with a Latin flavor, from the editorial office of Auto News Wire with www.purosautos.com at the helm, the leading automotive source for the Hispanic population in the United States, with Enrique Kogan as the first Hispanic automotive journalist in the country, and other Hispanic automotive journalists associated with the group.

Here you have the “Cars of the Year 2024 with Latin Flavor”:

Sedan: 2024 Toyota Crown

SUV: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Sport

Pick Up: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck

Electric vehicle: 2024 Kia EV9

Sports car: 2024 Mustang Dark Horse