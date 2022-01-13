Latin Flavor 2022

The winners of the "Cars of the Year 2022", with a Latin flavor

PALMETO BAY, FL, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, Fla: This 2022 will be a year of great changes in the automotive industry. Automotive companies with smart executives know that before them it’s a market of powerful Hispanics, which has the highest purchasing power in Latin America.

28% of the existing population in the main market are Hispanic. Therefore, the automotive strategy must be directed towards them. The latest Hispanic new vehicle registration data shows that year-over-year sales volume growth has been higher for Hispanics than for non-Hispanics, and this trend continues to grow.

The growth of the Hispanic market is outpacing the general market by almost 3 to 1, Hispanics buy one of four cars sold in the United States.

Just as there are colors for taste, Hispanics also have their taste in different car models.

To achieve this, we present the "Latin Flavor Car of the Year" as the “Car of the Year “with a Latin flavor.

From the editorial office of www.purosautos.com, the leading automobile source for the Hispanic population in the United States, with Enrique Kogan, first hispanic automobile journalist in the country, and dozen of hipanic automobile journalist around USA.



The winner of the 2022 "Cars of the Year" with a Latin flavor:

Sedan:

2022 Honda Civic (the best selling sedan in the hispanic market, close to the Toyota Corolla )

SUV:

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander (Mitsubishi have the highest porcented rate of hispanic buyers them any other company, the Outlander it's already a blast among the hispanci buyers)

Pick up:

2022 Ford Maverick (Many Hispanic need a truck to work, and this small truck is the best entry level truck for the hispanic workers)

Electric EV:

2022 Kia EV6 (Kia is been raise their sale to the hispanic in a higher percent, and EV6 can be the first EV for many hispanci families)

Sports car:

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI (The golf is been very popular among young hispanic, and the GTI increases its popularity)

Media Contact: enrique.kogan@purosautos.com