The winners of the 2023 “Cars of the Year” with a Latin flavor

PALMETO BAY, FL, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “2023 Car of the Year with a Latin flavor”

The 2022 was challenging for major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This 2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry.

Supply chain problems, high interest rates, and recessionary fears were among the major challenges for the global automotive industry in 2022 and don't see a change in the outlook for 2023.

But the automotive industry can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Automotive companies with smart executives know that before them is a market of powerful Hispanics, which has the highest purchasing power in Latin America, and live in the USA.

Today 28% of the existing population in the main market are Hispanic. Therefore, the automotive strategy must be directed towards them.

The latest Hispanic new vehicle registration data shows that year-over-year sales volume growth has been higher for Hispanics than for non-Hispanics, and this trend continues to grow.

The growth of the Hispanic market is outpacing the general market by almost 3 to 1, Hispanics buy one of four cars sold in the United States.

Just as there are tastes for color, Hispanics also have their taste in different car models.

To achieve this, we present the “2023 Car of the Year with a Latin flavor”

From the editorial office of www.purosautos.com, the leading automobile source for the Hispanic population in the United States, with Enrique Kogan the first Hispanic automobile journalist in the country, and dozens of Hispanic automobile journalists around the USA.

The winners of the 2023 “Cars of the Year” with a Latin flavor:

Sedan: 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

It's a comfortable and strong sedan with its high fuel economy, impressive technology and safety features, and roomy cabin. The perfect car for the first time buyer, and the perfect car for the hispanic families.

SUV: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and it has the potential to reestablish Mitsubishi's foothold in the U.S. Mitsubishi has a higher rate of Hispanic buyers than any other company.

Pick Up: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning.

The F-150 Lightning it's an electric pickup truck for people who like to drive trucks. It's the most practical and job site friendly truck. It Looks futuristic and familiar and Hispanics love it.

Electric EV: 2023 Kia EV6 GT.

Kia brings the EV6 GT to the performance enthusiasts have been waiting for the range-topping GT version, being the most powerful production vehicle the company has ever produced. It's a great incentive for Hispanic enthusiasts who take care of the environment, but likes to go fast on the roads.

Sports Car: 2023 Nissan Z

This latest-generation Nissan Z is more modern and more comfortable than the previous model, and is a huge step forward for the brand's legendary sports car. The new Z will likely appeal to a wider audience, and the hispanic are among them.