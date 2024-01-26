Senators Warn Biden Administration Against “Shortsighted” Pause of LNG Export Permits

BISMARCK – The Biden administration announced on Friday a pause on pending decisions regarding exports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to “look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment.” U.S. LNG exports have enhanced the geopolitical influence and international energy security across the board.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined 25 of his colleagues in a letter to President Biden and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm, expressing deep concerns with the department’s review of criteria necessary to approve permits for LNG export projects and the potential pause to all pending non-FTA export permit applications. The letter serves as a response to the administration’s previous announcement of its intention to re-examine the criteria of approving permits for LNG export projects.

According to the letter, without input from Congress, the “LNG Plan” could have significant economic, environmental, and national security consequences. The senators stated it would be reckless to jeopardize the United States’ advantage, especially in a world where energy is frequently being used as a geopolitical weapon.

“Without U.S. LNG exports, European leaders would have to decide between depriving their own citizens of energy or actively funding Russia’s war on Ukraine. Moreover, in December 2023, Russia exported LNG at record levels. Russia is also in the process of dramatically expanding its future LNG export capacity,” the senators wrote. “Now, Iran-backed forces have provoked a second war in the Middle East and are threatening shipping lanes through which LNG is shipped to Europe and Asia. At the same time, Iran is seeking to benefit from the war by ramping its own domestic LNG exports to displace the very supplies it helped to disrupt.”

“Limiting U.S. LNG exports do not have any impact on the world’s demand for natural gas. Instead, countries including Russia and Iran will simply produce more energy that is subject to less stringent environmental regulations. As a result, limiting American LNG exports in the name of stopping climate change could do just the opposite and add to global emissions,” the senators continued. “We strongly urge you to stop this shortsighted effort. As the President of the United States and as the Secretary of Energy, you should be championing – not undermining – American LNG exports and the environmental, economic, and national security benefits to the United States and our allies.”

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). Additional cosigners include U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Risch (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), JD Vance (R-OH), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and John Kennedy (R-LA).

Click here for the letter.