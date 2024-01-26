26 January 2024

Press release on the round table “Roadmap of youth initiatives in the fight against climate change in Turkmenistan - Youth for climate action”

On January 25, 2024, a round table “Roadmap of youth initiatives in the fight against climate change in Turkmenistan - Youth for climate action” was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The round table was attended by teachers and students of universities of Turkmenistan, representatives of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan. The main goal of the event is to provide a platform for discussing the draft Roadmap of youth initiatives to combat climate change in Turkmenistan.

In the speeches, it was noted that in Turkmenistan, environmental protection issues are one of the priority areas of state policy; a lot of work is being done in the country in the field of environmental protection and rational use of natural resources. Turkmenistan actively supported the Paris Climate Agreement, which was ratified by our country in October 2016 and in accordance with the country’s obligations under the Paris Agreement, the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change was revised, which in September 2019 was approved in a new edition by the Resolution of the President of Turkmenistan.

As a result of the discussions, a draft Roadmap was discussed and presented, which will define the main activities, goals, indicators, deadlines, responsibilities and resources for the implementation of youth initiatives in the fight against climate change in Turkmenistan.