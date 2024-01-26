26 January 2024

Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Governor of Razavi Khorasan Province

On January 25, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and the Governor of the Razavi Khorasan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran Yaqub Ali Nazari.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The sides noted the high level of trust in bilateral relations, secured by the systematic and dynamic nature of contacts at the highest level.

The interest of the parties in intensifying interaction between the regions of the two states was noted. In this context, the Memorandum previously signed between the Mary region of Turkmenistan and the Razavi Khorasan province of Iran was also touched upon.

The importance of the visit of the Iranian delegation led by the governor of the Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan to Turkmenistan was emphasized, which is a practical step in the implementation of the previously signed document.