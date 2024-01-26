New Saskatchewan Human Rights Commissioners Appointed

CANADA, January 27 - Released on January 26, 2024

Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre has appointed seven new members to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC), including a new chief and vice-chief commissioner. The new appointments replace members whose terms have expired.

The term of Barry Wilcox, who has served as an SHRC commissioner since 2011, and as Interim Chief Commissioner since 2021, will end effective January 31, 2024, due to his retirement.

"I would like to sincerely thank the former commissioners for their leadership and service to the people of Saskatchewan and, in particular, Interim Chief Commissioner Barry Wilcox, who has diligently served and led the SHRC," Eyre said. “I would also like to welcome the new commissioners, who will bring fresh perspectives and outlooks to the important work of the SHRC.”

The new members of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission are:

Treena Sikora, Chief Commissioner, Saskatoon

A lawyer, Treena is a former Chair of the Saskatchewan Police Commission. Previously, she has served as a hearing officer with the Office of Residential Tenancies, lecturer in the Department of Justice at the University of Regina, and worked in Namibia with the Canadian Lawyers Association for International Human Rights.

Rish Malhotra, Deputy Chief Commissioner, Saskatoon

Currently, President and CEO of International Road Dynamics Inc., Rish is a professional engineer. Amongst other Boards, he currently serves on the Board of Hope Restored Canada in Saskatoon and is a passionate advocate for action to address human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Judy Desjarlais, Northern Hamlet of Michell

From Buffalo River First Nation, Judy is Dene and currently the town administrator for Michell Village. She has been a justice worker and has extensive knowledge of the justice system.

Darlene Cooper, Saskatoon

Darlene is employed at Express Employment Professionals, a staffing agency supporting both job seekers and businesses. She has served on a number of boards, including Global Gathering Place, St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, Parkland Regional College and is board chair of a condo corporation.

A prominent member of the Filipino community in Saskatoon, Melissa has been a coach, board member and executive director of the non-profit Saskatchewan Elocution and Debate Association. She is committed to fostering informed and engaged citizenship across Saskatchewan.

A member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat community, Mubarik was involved in building the largest Ahmadiyya Muslim mosque in North America (Vaughan, Ontario). He has previously served on the boards of the Saskatchewan Police Commission, and currently serves as a member of the CN community board. Mubarik is passionate about building bridges between races, ethnicities and faiths.

Alan has a Masters degree in political science/public administration. He is a former chair of Saskatchewan Polytechnic and is the president and founder of Galt Resources Strategy Group, which specializes in policy research, board governance and human resource management. Alan has also served on various boards and councils and in municipal government for over 18 years in the Village of Thode.

