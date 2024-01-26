Career Connectors Presents Employer Professional Innovation Series: Mastering Talent & Culture in a Changing Workplace
Career Connectors, an Arizona-based, distinguished non-profit is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Professional Innovation Series taking place Wednesday, February 28, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Phoenix.
Jessica M. Pierce, CEO of Career Connectors, is a featured speaker, sharing her insights and strategies essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of today's workforce.
Employers can expect to glean knowledge on cutting-edge talent retention strategies and discover the key elements fostering inclusive workplace cultures.
The event takes place Wednesday, February 28, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Phoenix, 4035 S. Riverpoint Parkway in Phoenix, and promises a deep dive into mastering talent and culture within the ever-changing workplace. Early bird pricing starts at $299 per person. For information, visit https://app.careerconnectors.org/conference.
The Professional Innovation Series is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower professionals with the insights and strategies essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of today's workforce. Keynote speakers include Robin Reed, CEO of the Arizona Black Chamber of Commerce and Jessica M. Pierce, CEO of Career Connectors.
"Launching the Professional Innovation Series is an opportunity for us to share our deep understanding of the Phoenix market, along with exceptional individuals and insights crucial for success in today's ever-changing work landscape. It goes beyond mastering talent and culture; it's about actively molding the trajectory of our professional journeys with resilience, innovation, and inclusivity. I invite you to join us on February 28th for a transformative experience that promises skill enhancement and inspiration for your career,” said Pierce.
Session Speakers Include:
- Adam Goodman, CEO, Goodmans
- Linda Luman, EVP Human Resources, Achieve
- Jackie Schierenberg, System Vice President - Candidate Experience, Dignity Health
- Erin Flothmeier, Marriott Int’l, HR Director
- Kristy Bach, Know Your Talents, President, and Donna Dietrich, Director, Know Your Talents
- Jeff McGee, CEO, Cross-Cultural Dynamics
- Joann Bueno, AZ DES, Apprenticeship Director
- Justin Proulx, New Freedom, Director
- Leisa McDonald, Matthew House, Executive Director
About Career Connectors
Arizona-based Career Connectors is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering professionals with the tools and resources needed to achieve career success. With a focus on innovation, diversity, and talent development, Career Connectors connects individuals with opportunities for growth and advancement. The organization has been named a Top Networking Association by Phoenix Business Journal every year since 2014. As Arizona’s fastest-growing employment services program, check out our unparalleled offerings at www.CareerConnectors.org
