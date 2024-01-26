Henshin Launches to Transform the Anime Consulting Landscape, Targeting $20.5 Billion Anime Industry
Rob Pereyda, Crunchyroll’s First Business Hire and Former Head of Anime at Netflix, Unveils Henshin to Spearhead a Strategic Revolution in AnimeSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henshin, founded by anime industry veteran Rob Pereyda, announced today its launch as the first dedicated management consulting practice for the anime sector. Focusing on the intersection of anime, video games, manga, and related fields, Henshin aims to bring anime sector consulting upstream to help organizations harness the power of anime at a strategic level.
The global anime market, with reported revenues reaching approximately $20.5 billion (source: Association of Japanese Animations), presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating this space. Henshin, leveraging Pereyda's extensive experience, including Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, VIZ Media, and Netflix, is uniquely positioned to offer specialized expertise and strategy to help clients navigate the sector.
"In this era of rapid global expansion for the anime sector, I'm excited to introduce Henshin to our industry and fill an upstream gap in consulting to help unlock its next phase of growth," said Rob Pereyda, Founder and Principal Consultant at Henshin. “Our mission is to empower organizations to not just navigate the industry, but thrive.”
From new entrants to existing players of all sizes, Henshin offers its services to organizations to unlock their ambitions in the anime sector. Service areas include:
-Market Entry: Expert guidance and comprehensive support for entering the anime market
-Business Acceleration: Advanced strategies for scaling operations in the anime sector
-Executive Producing: Specialized services and support for anime-related media from earliest stages
-M&A: Sector-specific assistance in M&A, offering insight, strategy, and other support
Parties interested in reaching out to Henshin about its services may visit its website, henshin.com.
About Henshin
Founded in 2014 and relaunched in 2024, Henshin stands as the world’s first management consulting practice dedicated to the anime sector. Led by industry veteran Rob Pereyda whose background includes Capcom, Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, VIZ Media, and Netflix, Henshin brings expertise across anime, video games, manga, toys, collectible cards, webtoons, vtubers, and more. More than a consultant, Henshin is a strategic partner for organizations from new entrants to established players in the rapidly growing anime sector.
Discover how Henshin can guide your journey in the anime sector. To start a conversation, visit henshin.com.
