It’s All Going to the Dogs at Cascades at Embrey Mill in Stafford
Vibrant 55+ community offers 2 dog parks plus trails for fun with furry friendsSTAFFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascades at Embrey Mill in Stafford, Virginia, invites adults 55 and better to escape “the dog’s life” – the daily grind – while bringing their beloved family pet along. The community, which offers villa-style homes by Miller & Smith starting in the upper $400,000’s, features amenities for pets and their people.
“Our pets are such an important part of our lives at any age, and especially for our 55+ residents who are shifting their focus away from household and work responsibilities,” said Debora Flora, sales manager with Miller & Smith. “The dog parks at Cascades at Embrey Mill offer our residents and their pets opportunities to play, meet friends and build community.”
Cascades at Embrey Mill residents enjoy bringing their furry friends to one of two dog parks in the community -- Dogwood Dog Park or Dog Hill Downs. Fenced areas surround open spaces for all the running, jumping and fetching pups can muster. Separate areas for small and large dogs ensure fun for all, and a pet washing station keeps the dirty paws outside. Covered areas, shade trees, and comfortable seating offer humans a place to get comfortable and meet other pet owners while their four-legged family members play off-leash.
Beyond the parks, the Embrey Mill community also offers four different trails where residents can walk, run or stroll with or without their four-legged sidekicks. Choices include the Rocky Run Trail with compacted soil, a natural surface hiking trail, an asphalt stroller path (great for walks with grandkids), and a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail that parallels Mine Road.
The Embrey Mill Gallery gives a look at the dog parks and a starting point for exploring the trails and other amenities in the community.
Cascades at Embrey Mill is a 55+ community featuring beautiful homes crafted for homeowners who seek a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle. The award-winning active adult community offers a collection of villa-style, attached homes showcasing 2,800 square feet of living space with three to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Starting in the upper $400,000s, each home highlights desirable appointments such as a primary suite on the main level, open concept living and opportunities to add a patio or porch.
Residents enjoy an exclusive 55+ clubhouse with bocce and pickleball courts, as well as a community garden, resort-style pools, a community café, and extensive green spaces, including nature parks and dog parks.
Cascades at Embrey Mill is not just a place to live but a lifestyle choice for those seeking a balance of cultural richness, historical depth and natural beauty in Stafford, Virginia. Historical sites, local wineries and breweries and various dining options cater to diverse interests. Outdoor enthusiasts can indulge in activities like hiking, fishing and kayaking in the picturesque surroundings. This blend of leisure, culture and history makes Stafford an ideal destination for those seeking an enriching, active lifestyle in their retirement years. Its strategic location and proximity to I-95 connect residents to the broader Stafford area and beyond.
Prospective buyers are invited to experience this award-winning community and its beautifully designed model home. For more details and to schedule a visit, please explore Cascades at Embrey Mill.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area's premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith's unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region's most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
