Birchwood Celebrates the Opening of The Barn at Brambleton
The community boasts proximity to premier events facilityASBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith’s Birchwood at Brambleton residents have it all – sophisticated homes, enriching amenities and a fantastic location. This 55+ community is just minutes from Brambleton Town Center, where homeowners enjoy ample shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation.
Another prime venue close by is The Barn at Brambleton, Loudon County’s one-of-a-kind venue for exchanging vows, celebrating milestones with friends and family, or hosting unforgettable corporate events.
Located just minutes from Brambleton Town Center, the restored 1940s dairy barn offers room for up to 200 guests on each of its two levels. In addition to expansive halls to accommodate large groups, the building contains multiple break-out rooms, a catering-ready kitchen and well-appointed bride and groom suites. An upper deck, a lower terrace and an amphitheater invite the crowd outside to enjoy sweeping views of Virginia’s countryside.
“The Barn at Brambleton honors the area’s agricultural roots while inviting the community to become part of its story,” said Eric Hansen, sales manager with Miller & Smith. “The old dairy barn, a landmark of Loudoun County’s past, is a place to mark special milestones and new beginnings.”
In addition to hosting parties and events, The Barn at Brambleton serves as an arts and crafts venue for the community, hosting multiple fairs throughout the year along with events and workshops.
Birchwood at Brambleton offers residents exceptional on-site amenities, including two spacious clubhouses with an exercise room, an art studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts, indoor and outdoor pools, a fishing pier and much more!
For more information on our available homesites at Birchwood or to schedule a tour of our four decorated new model homes, contact Eric Hansen at 703-896-0717 or email ehansen@millerandsmith.com.
Learn more about Birchwood at Brambleton by visiting www.MillerandSmith.com.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area's premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith's unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region's most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
Carol Morgan
Denim Marketing
6065494766 ext.
email us here