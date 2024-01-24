Lake Oconee Area Builders Association Announces The Big Event a Free Family Festival at Lake Oconee Village
Booths available for vendors and performers encouraged to apply
The Big Event kicks off the spring season at Lake Oconee. This FREE family festival is a don't miss event. Hope to see you there!”GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA) announces The Big Event. The free, one-day festival takes place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Oconee Village at 1000 Vista Drive in Greensboro, Georgia.
An exhibition of 180 local businesses, the family-friendly festival showcases home builders, suppliers, remodelers and other industry businesses, including appraisers, pest control, mortgage companies and more. A showcase for home and garden vendors, the event also spotlights arts and crafts vendors and features a popular boat show. A designated Kids Zone offers young children games, activities and face painting.
Attendees will enjoy food trucks and vendors, including Chick-fil-A, Southern Smoke Shack, Island Chef, Queen Churro, Kona Ice, Dough Daddy Dough, Five Finger Philly and Farmers Funnel Cakes.
LOABA is accepting applications for performers and entertainers at The Big Event. Local groups are encouraged to apply online to perform here.
Fees to exhibit at the 2024 event range from $75 to $745. Please note that prices are based on company type and discounts are given to LOABA members. To exhibit, please apply at The Big Event.
Big event sponsors are as follows. Platinum Sponsors are Visit Lake Oconee, Mosquito Joe, Michael’s Window Treatments, Landmark Construction & Development and F5 Hauling. Gold Sponsors include Affinity Outdoor Living, Askew Appliance, Brothers Pool Georgia, Capital City Home Loans, Certified Clean Care, Freedom Boat Club, Griffin Lumber & Hardware, Gutter Solutions of Oconee, Hargray Communications, J. Bult Docks & Seawalls, Javy’s Roofing, Joe’s Roofing, John Milledge Academy, Juturna Water Solutions, Lights of Oconee, Netplicity, Oakbridge Insurance, Oconee Comfort Insulation, Oconee Elite, Olde South Design Studios, Pella of Georgia, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Smith Communications, Stoneridge Hardscapes, Wilhoit Gas Company, Wilson Bryant Air Conditioning, Young Harris Watersports and RV, and Youngblood Tractor.
A free family-friend event, The Big Event takes place rain or shine and parking is free. The Big Event aims to educate and expose the Lake Oconee community to the services, products and team members behind the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA), and to endorse its associates, members and suppliers. For more information, visit www.TheBigEventGA.com.
ABOUT LAKE OCONEE AREA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION
The Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, a local trade association, is dedicated to improving the local construction industry and works to serve its members, consumers and the community through education and public service. To learn more about the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, visit www.lobalive.com or call 706-999-1591.
