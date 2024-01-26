Submit Release
Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance for September 2023 Storms

CHICAGO – Cook County homeowners and renters who were affected by the Sept. 17-18 severe storms and flooding have until Friday, Feb. 9 to apply for FEMA assistance. Feb. 9 is also the last day to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. More than $38 million has already been approved to help survivors recover. 

Apply one of four ways:

  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Use the FEMA mobile app
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. 
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance. To find center locations and current hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA will remain in Illinois to assist survivors even after the application deadline has passed. For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749

                                                                          ###                                                              

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

 

