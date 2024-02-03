Access Fixtures Announces The Best LED Sports Lights for 2024

Best Most Powerful LED Sports Light Best Most Modernized LED Sports Light Best Budget-Friendly Sports Light for Residential Applications

Explore the remarkable LED sports lights for 2024, each carefully tailored to excel in a respective category. Reveal the selected options for the year.

The top LED sports lights for 2024 stand out in their respective segments, each uniquely designed and manufactured for excellence, emphasizing their strengths rather than a ranked comparison.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their much anticipated 2024 Best LED Sports Lights featuring three designs.

APTA LED sports lights deliver reliable lighting with a lumen-per-watt output of up to 160 and an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours. The fixtures include advanced optics, color rendering up to Ra>90, and a programmable Microwave Motion Sensor for energy efficiency. APTA lights are available in various Kelvin temperatures, with wattages up to 2400 and lumens exceeding 307,200 per fixture. They feature a high-grade aluminum finish, multiple mounting options, IP66 dust/water protection, and an IK10 vandal-proof rating.

STAD LED sports lights come in 570W and 850W versions with versatile optical distributions at angles of 20, 30, 40, or 50 degrees. The 570W emits over 90,000 lumens, and the 850W emits over 140,000 lumens. Built for durability with diecast aluminum housing for heat dissipation, they operate within -40°F to 122°F. STADs use the latest LED technology and offer U-bracket and bolt-bracket mounting options. They emit light at 5000K, include a 20kV surge protector, and IP65 rated.

CARO LED Sports Lights by Access Fixtures offer customization in wattage, Kelvin, optics, mounts, and controls. With six wattage options (10,533 to 43,585 lumens) and available in 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, CARO is competitively priced and meets Dark Sky ordinances at 3000K. It provides optics such as Type III, Type IV, and Type V, with mounting options including pole arm mounts, trunnion/bracket mounts, and slip fitter mounts.

"The top LED sports lights for 2024 stand out in their respective segments, each uniquely designed and manufactured for excellence, emphasizing their strengths rather than a ranked comparison," said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.

Fixtures in this category feature an L70 rating of 200,000 hours, a marine-grade finish, and 10ka surge protection. They provide up to 2400w, 160 lumens per watt, delivering 307,200 lumens. Customizable optics ensure even light dispersion. These lights are energy-efficient. With heavy-duty die-cast housing and heat sinks, they withstand temperatures up to 122°F. Customization options include wattage, CCT, mounts, and controls.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct high-performance lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports facilities. Featuring LED luminaires and custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to clients' performance specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit/emergency lights, high bay lights, high heat lights, no-UV lights, and vapor-tight lights for almost every application. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.