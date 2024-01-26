Media Release: Maine DOE Awards $1.5 Million in Cyber Performance Grants to 61 School Administrative Units

Augusta, ME—The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) awarded a total of $1.5 million in Cyber Performance Grants to 61 Maine school administrative units (SAUs). These grants fund SAU projects to upgrade end-of-service infrastructure, strengthen managed detection and response for network security, firewalls, and cloud backup services, and to provide professional learning.

The grants were in response to the federal Cybersecurity Act and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) report on K12 education Protecting Our Future, which provides schools with recommendations. These include implementing multifactor authentication, security awareness training, professional development, system backups, patch management, minimizing threat exposure, incident response plans, and investments in CISA’s Cyber Performance Goals. Maine Schools continue to learn and progress through the implementation of CISA’s recommendations.

“Getting a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with our grant is helping us be a lot more proactive in monitoring our endpoints. It was like hiring a cybersecurity professional to watch over our staff devices and servers,” said Mike Arsenault, Yarmouth IT Director.

“The Cyber Performance Grant provided a firewall as an additional layer of defense against cyber threats, offering redundancy to enhance our overall security resilience, ensuring continuous protection, and minimizing the risk of unauthorized access or malicious activities on a network,” said Dr. Dave Fournier, RSU71 Belfast IT Director.

The cyber performance grant is a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative’s comprehensive set of supports that include software, broadband and wireless network support, technical support, professional learning, and cyber safety, which together aid all local school units to effectively use technology for teaching and learning.

Have questions? Want to learn more? Reach out to MLTI’s Infrastructure Specialist, Jim Chasse at james.chasse@maine.gov.

Maine SAUs Receiving Cyber Performance Grants

1 Acton Public Schools 22 Nobleboro Public Schools 43 RSU 61 2 Auburn Public Schools 23 RSU 01 44 RSU 68 3 Bangor Public Schools 24 RSU 04 45 RSU 71 4 Bar Harbor Public Schools 25 RSU 06 46 RSU 75 5 Biddeford Public Schools 26 RSU 09 47 RSU 83/MSAD 13 6 Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD 27 RSU 11 48 Scarborough Public Schools 7 Bristol Public Schools 28 RSU 14 49 South Bristol Public Schools 8 Brunswick Public Schools 29 RSU 15 50 South Portland Public Schools 9 Cranberry Isles Public Schools 30 RSU 16 51 Southwest Harbor CSD 10 Ellsworth Public Schools 31 RSU 17 52 St. George Public Schools 11 Falmouth Public Schools 32 RSU 18 53 Tremont Public Schools 12 Glenburn Public Schools 33 RSU 20 54 Trenton Public Schools 13 Great Salt Bay CSD 34 RSU 25 55 Vassalboro Public Schools 14 Kittery Public Schools 35 RSU 29 56 Waterville Public Schools 15 Lisbon Public Schools 36 RSU 33 57 Wells-Ogunquit CSD 16 Madawaska Public Schools 37 RSU 35 58 Westbrook Public Schools 17 Millinocket Public Schools 38 RSU 40 59 Winslow Schools 18 Mount Desert Public Schools 39 RSU 52 60 Yarmouth Public Schools 19 MSAD 27 40 RSU 56 61 York Public Schools 20 MSAD 76 41 RSU 57 21 Mt. Desert CSD 42 RSU 60