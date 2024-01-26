RE: VT RT 103 SHREWSBURY - CLOSED

Roadway is open

VT RT 103 near the intersection with Town Hill Rd in Shrewsbury is currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.