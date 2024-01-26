More effective law enforcement through Sweden’s participation in EPPO

The Government today decided to refer a proposal to the Council on Legislation regarding amendments necessary for Sweden to able to take part in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

“We must cut off criminal finances, both in Sweden and at EU level. Since organised crime is cross-border in nature, the fight against crime must also know no boundaries. Swedish membership in EPPO will provide better opportunities for more effective cooperation in the fight against crime, in reclaiming crime profits and safeguarding Swedish taxpayers’ money. The Government has today taken an important step for Sweden to be able to join the EPPO,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

The EPPO plays a key role in investigating and prosecuting crimes against the EU’s financial interests. These can include fraud, money laundering, corruption and bribery. Even certain cross-border tax offences involving VAT – which involves total damages amounting to at least EUR 10 million – are included within the competence of the EPPO.

Swedish participation in the EPPO requires the introduction of Swedish legislation that supplements the Regulation establishing the EPPO. The Government therefore proposes a new act regulating the status and powers of prosecutors so that EPPO prosecutors will fit into the Swedish system.

The Government also proposes amendments to current legislation so as to ensure that European prosecutors have access to all relevant information in national databases for criminal investigations and law enforcement on the same terms as national prosecutors.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on the date determined by the Government, with the aim of this being done as soon as possible in 2024.