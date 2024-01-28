ColoringBook.com® Invests in high-end Digital Printing Presses for US mass Manufacturing
Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® acquires new high end digital print Presses with technology for printing on demand to millions of copies.
We have pivoted from offset to digital adding high end quality publishing with affordable variable jobs for clients. Coming through every time for clients in need of shorter runs with tight deadlines.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® acquires new high end digital print machines and technology expanding print on demand services; from one book up to millions of copies for client base and new customers. Scalable with affordable products, the new digital presses showcase Color Sheet-Fed Printers in a top-of-the-line system built for today’s realities to prepare and print for what’s next.
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
"We are delivering high performance capabilities addressing customers need - reliably producing millions of impressions per month; achieving exceptional color with precise matching and accurate front-to-back registration. We have pivoted from offset to digital adding high end quality publishing to take on high-margin variable jobs and light packaging. Coming through every time for clients in need of shorter runs with tight deadlines they can afford," says Wayne Bell.
The company stresses vivid detail in every print, better service to retail, hospitality, finance and other high-end markets where color quality and accuracy are essential. Producing photo-quality images with 2400 × 4800 dpi resolution. Groundbreaking technologies such as Auto Color Diagnosis and Image Quality Monitor automatically detect imperfections and instantly adjust to maintain consistency. Precise front-to-back registration empowers Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com to produce high-value, duplexed jobs with total confidence.
Approach new markets across the US and Canada with more to offer, advancing greater media flexibility and support for thick or thin paper as well as synthetic and specialty substrates allows them to produce more applications, in more configurations. Embracing new creative possibilities whether the job is a direct mail, catalog or photo book, perfect bound, coloring books, story books and more. Producing custom covers and POP with media support up to 173 lb. cover (470 GSM). Additional options to go oversized up to 49.6" to say yes to multi-panel brochures, light signage, book wraps and more.
More finishing options than ever to meet more customer needs, enjoying end-to-end production capabilities with automated inline finishing. Producing professional saddle-stitched booklets, ring-bound books, and folded direct mail easily, efficiently and affordably. Keep more jobs in-house and spark business growth. Designed to work smarter, not harder and provide customers with quality products at an affordable price.
Our company has been manufacturing books and paper products before the internet was invented, says Bell. He fully embraced the digital age as it was invented when he was a younger man, he ended saying, I just can't learn enough.
Book Publishing. Print on Demand. Perfect Bound - Full Color - Printing