Form I-526E Approved by USCIS for Multiple EB-5 Investors in EB5AN’s Twin Lakes Georgia (Equity) Offering
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that multiple EB-5 investors in its Twin Lakes Georgia rural EB-5 project have received Form I-526E approval from USCIS.
Anahita George, an immigration attorney with clients who invested in Twin Lakes Georgia and received I-526E approval, had this to say: “I am delighted that my clients have had their I-526E petitions approved so quickly. By investing in a rural project, their immigrant petitions were approved within about a year. They are thrilled to get their Green Cards and move to the United States. With no requests for evidence or other delays, the process has been relatively painless. What a great way to start the new year.”
The approved investors will now be able to file for an EB-5 visa immediately, obtain Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying family members, and immigrate to the United States.
Twin Lakes Georgia is a 1,300 single-family home community development just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Construction of this project is well underway, with 589 houses sold and 453 homes built as of December 31, 2023. Over 2,615 EB-5 eligible jobs have already been created as of October 31, 2023—more than enough for all EB-5 investors in Twin Lakes Georgia to meet the job creation requirements of the EB-5 program. The project features a loan repayment guaranty from a diversified, well-capitalized parent company of the developer. Its location in a rural TEA means faster I-526E processing and access to the 20% EB-5 visa set aside category.
“Just weeks after Twin Lakes Georgia received Form I-956F project exemplar approval from USCIS, we are pleased to announce multiple Form I-526E investor approvals,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner at EB5AN. “We are excited for our Twin Lakes Georgia investors as they take one more step toward achieving their immigration goals. In the coming weeks, we expect more investor approvals. Twin Lakes Georgia is an excellent project offering top-tier immigration and financial safety features. Now, we have multiple confirmations that the project meets EB-5 program requirements.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
