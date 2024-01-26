Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys first lot of car towers

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has successfully procured and deployed its first batch of car towers with varying lifting heights, funded by the German contribution through KfW. The vehicles have been distributed to Kharkivoblenergo, the electricity distribution operator in the region. The car towers will be used for the repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure which has been damaged or destroyed by Russia's war of aggression.

Over the coming months, Kharkivoblenergo is set to receive an additional 13 car towers, further enhancing its capacity to respond effectively to damages inflicted on its infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.