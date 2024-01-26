Water industry experts team up to accelerate net zero
Climate tech innovators explore practical approaches to decarbonizing by 2050
We must do something about climate change because we are part of the problem.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate tech innovators are collaborating with the American Water Works Association (AWWA) to encourage U.S. water utilities to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve net zero by 2050. One of these innovators, InPipe Energy, is hosting a free webinar to facilitate the discussion.
— Gregg Semler, CEO and Founder of InPipe Energy
This webinar will bring together a panel of experts to describe a practical approach to achieving net zero by 2050 as part of the AWWA Water 2050 Initiative.
“We must do something about climate change because we are part of the problem.” said Gregg Semler, CEO and Founder of InPipe Energy. “Decarbonizing is not easy to do. But the challenges of delivering safe, clean drinking water are an existential threat from climate change. We’re excited to bring together such an inspiring panel of industry leaders in a series of conversations about opportunities for reducing carbon emissions that can be done now to become more efficient, sustainable and resilient.”
According to the EPA, global water treatment, storage, and distribution contributes 5 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions, making the water industry key to any successful net-zero transition. Although many still ask, are we doing enough?
The webinar panelists consist of water industry leaders who are on a mission to answer this vital question. The experts include:
• Cristina Ahmadpour (moderator) – President and Managing Director (Americas), Isle Utilities
• Clifford Chan – General Manager, East Bay Municipal Utility District
• George Hawkins – CEO and Founder, Moonshot Missions and retired General Manager, DC Water
• Austin Alexander – Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact, Xylem Inc.
• Gregg Semler – Founder and CEO, InPipe Energy
Each of these experts will provide their expertise on the challenges of decarbonizing, examples of utilities bringing new initiatives to their systems, and the motivators behind these efforts, including how utilities and other water users can use federal funding to achieve net-zero targets.
The webinar, “Achieving Net Zero 2050: A Practical Approach to Decarbonization” will be held February 22, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT. To learn how to bring sustainable solutions to your facility, register for the free webinar on AWWA’s website.
About InPipe Energy
InPipe Energy is on a mission to help the world practically and economically decarbonize by creating new clean energy resources from existing water pipeline infrastructure. Our flagship product, the HydroXS® combines micro-hydropower technology with controls that are easily integrated into existing or new infrastructure to harvest excess water pressure and convert it to clean, low-cost electricity. InPipe Energy provides a turnkey process to support water managers eager to be more efficient, sustainable and resilient. InPipe Energy works with utilities to secure funding to cover the cost of these projects. For more information or to receive your water system, energy generation, and carbon reduction assessment, visit www.inpipeenergy.com.
