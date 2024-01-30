Cycle Labs Kicks Off Its New Certification Program with the Launch of the CCD-A Certification

Cycle Labs Logo

CCD-A Certification

Our certification program is more than just a learning opportunity; it's a gateway into a world of innovation and possibility.”
— Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform, is proud to announce the Cycle Certification program. The inaugural certificate in this program will be the Cycle Certified Developer - Associate (CCD-A).

The Cycle Certification program is comprised of functional, commercial, and technical tracks. These tracks are designed to strengthen the community's knowledge of the Cycle methodology as well as enhance the skills of both aspiring and experienced Cycle® developers in building and maintaining test automation solutions using the Cycle platform.

The CCD-A certification is the first certification in the technical track and is structured to provide a comprehensive understanding of test construction using Cycle’s natural language testing approach. It is recommended that candidates have one year of experience with the Cycle platform and completion of the technical coursework at Cycle University would further prepare you for the exam. The 90-minute, 75-question, multiple-choice exam is priced at $199.

With a CCD-A certification, developers will join a network of like-minded professionals who are shaping the future of software development with innovative solutions.

"Our certification program is more than just a learning opportunity; it's a gateway into a world of innovation and possibility," said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. "We are committed to nurturing a community that shapes the future and creates software that changes lives. This program is a testament to our dedication to not only advance the skills of individual testers and developers but also to foster a culture of excellence in the field of test automation."

To learn more about the Cycle Certified Developer - Associate certification and to enroll, visit Cycle Labs' certification page.

Additional certifications within the technical track will launch later this year, starting with the Cycle Certified Developer - Professional (CCD-P) certification, which will cover performance testing and novel systems under test.

About Cycle Labs
Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

Jodi Coverly
Cycle Labs
jodi.coverly@cyclelabs.io

You just read:

Cycle Labs Kicks Off Its New Certification Program with the Launch of the CCD-A Certification

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jodi Coverly
Cycle Labs jodi.coverly@cyclelabs.io
Company/Organization
Cycle Labs
7800 Falls of Neuse Road, Unit 97995
Raleigh, North Carolina, 27624
United States
+1 919-809-4313
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Cycle Labs Kicks Off Its New Certification Program with the Launch of the CCD-A Certification
Cycle Labs is Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Warehouse Management
Cycle Labs and BeYondWMS Join Forces to Empower Blue Yonder WMS and Dispatcher Customers Across Europe
View All Stories From This Author