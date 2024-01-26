MDC announces new conservation educator for Jackson County

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has added Adam Brandsgaard, conservation educator, to the team serving schools and nature programs in the Kansas City area. Brandsgaard is a veteran of MDC’s education and outreach efforts. He will help schools in eastern Jackson County implement MDC’s Discover Nature Schools conservation curriculums in classrooms and he will also work with other outdoor skills and nature programs.

“Adam comes to us from Chillicothe where he has been a conservation educator for MDC’s Education Branch for the past 17 years,” said T.J. Peacher, district supervisor for MDC’s Kansas City and northwest regions. “Adam is extremely knowledgeable of education curriculums and conservation programming. He also enjoys the outdoor pursuits such as duck hunting. Adam is no stranger to the Kansas City Region as he started his career at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center more than 20 years ago. We know that he will be a great asset to the Kansas City team. His office will be at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs, and his start date will be Thursday, Feb. 1.”

To contact Brandsgaard about MDC’s education programs, call 816-228-3766, ext. 1325, or by email at Adam.Brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov. To learn more about MDC’s Discover Nature Schools programs, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nD.