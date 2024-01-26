The IEC FL East Coast Chapter Announces the Completion of the First Classes of the New Electrical Career Prep course
Participants have received certificates of completion, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards a career in the electrical industry.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IEC FL East Coast Chapter proudly announces the successful completion of the first two classes of our Electrical Career Prep course. Participants have received certificates of completion, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards a career in the electrical industry.
The course, designed to introduce potential apprentices to the Electrical Trade, provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of the field. Through engaging PowerPoint presentations, guidance from experienced electricians, and hands-on exercises, participants gain practical knowledge that will serve as a solid foundation for their careers.
Key Program Highlights:
• Tool Safety and Hand Tool Identification: Participants learn essential safety measures and gain proficiency in identifying and using hand tools crucial for electrical work.
• Basic Electrical Safety: An overview of fundamental electrical safety practices is covered to instill a strong sense of precaution among participants.
• Boxes, Enclosures, and Device Identification: Participants are familiarized with the identification and installation of electrical components such as boxes, enclosures, and devices.
• Lift Awareness, Fall Protection, and Ladders: Safety measures related to working at heights are emphasized, including lift awareness, fall protection, and proper ladder usage.
• Fittings, Conduit, and Fasteners: Participants learn to identify and work with fittings, conduit, and various fasteners essential for electrical installations.
• Power Tools and Wire Preparation: Practical sessions on identifying and using power tools, as well as wire preparation techniques, are integrated into the program.
• Measuring Tools and Intro to Pipe Bending: Participants gain proficiency in using measuring tools and receive an introduction to the fundamentals of pipe bending.
• Basic Math for Electricians: A crucial component of the program is an introduction to basic math skills relevant to the electrical trade.
Upon receiving their certificates of completion, participants are now ready to submit their resumes as they embark on the next phase of their careers. The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is committed to working closely with each graduate to facilitate their employment in the electrical industry.
About IEC FL East Coast Chapter
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that offers Electrical and Low Volatge/Limited Energy apprenticeship programs. The IEC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs and dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the FL East Coast chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.
In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn!
The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
Click HERE to visit our Face Book Page.
Bob Terry
IEC Florida East Coast Chapter
+1 561-318-7709
bterry@iec-fecc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube