Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,664 in the last 365 days.

Maximum residue limit (MRL) evaluation for biological substances - Scientific guideline

This concept paper addresses the need for a guideline on determination of the need for an MRL evaluation for biological substances, when it is intended that those substances are included in products for use in food-producing species.

Keywords: biological substances, MRL assessment, consumer safety

You just read:

Maximum residue limit (MRL) evaluation for biological substances - Scientific guideline

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more