Brandon and Cayley Jenner Invite Viewers into Their Malibu Home and Plant-Based Lifestyle in New UnchainedTV Series

Brandon and Cayley Jenner in At Home With The Jenners on UnchainedTV Cayley and Brandon Jenner in their kitchen making a plant-based recipe. Brandon and Cayley Jenner at their Malibu home. UnchainedTV is a nonprofit streaming TV network

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Jenner, known for his appearances on various reality shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and his wife Cayley Jenner are giving viewers an inside look at their plant-based lifestyle in the new UnchainedTV series “At Home with the Jenners” streaming now.

Filmed in their sunny Malibu home, the series shows the down-to-earth side of the famous couple as they cook nutrient-rich dishes from vegetables grown in their own garden. "The best part of having your own garden is being able to go out and grab your lettuce and your herbs for whatever you’re cooking," says Cayley.

The series reveals a different side of Brandon than his previous reality show appearances, with a focus on his compassionate, ethical nature. Inspired by the documentary Forks Over Knives to adopt a plant-based diet, Brandon says he felt he was “thriving” with more energy and a lighter feeling. Important qualities for the surf-loving Brandon.

“At Home with the Jenners shows this famous family’s rustic, healthful, and down-to-earth side,” said Producer/Director Eamonn McCrystal. “Seeing how a plant-based lifestyle has invigorated them, Brandon and Cayley want to share it with their family and, now, the world. It’s a great way to kick off the new year!”

Viewers also get a glimpse into Brandon's life as a pilot, as he takes his wife Cayley, whom he affectionately calls “My sweet gardener,” on a flight over Malibu. And, they get acquainted with the couple's unusual pets including chickens Teacup and Goldie and Tortellini the tortoise.

At Home with the Jenners launches exclusively on UnchainedTV, the world's only free, nonprofit, plant-based, streaming network. Available on all phones and smart TVs.

3 short teaser episodes this January will set up for a full length series this summer.