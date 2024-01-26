BurgerFi Celebrates Grand Opening in Altamonte Springs on January 29
Premium burger brand continues expansion with new franchisee in home state of FloridaALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, is expanding its presence in Florida with its newest franchise location in Altamonte Springs. The location is led by new franchisee Aman Bhojani, a partner of the Chunara Group. The Altamonte Springs location is set to host a grand opening celebration on Monday, January 29, 2024, starting at 11 am., with entertainment, giveaways, and a $5 off $15 coupon to be used on your next visit, while supplies last.
“We proudly welcome Aman and the Chunara Group to the BurgerFi family. The Chunara Group is a well-known and very successful franchise organization, and we are excited to be a part of their portfolio,” said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "Central Florida is a key market in our portfolio. As we expand, we seek partners such as The Chunara Group, who are passionate about our commitment to high-quality standards.”
The Chunara Group is an Atlanta-based, family-owned business comprised of restaurants, real estate, and private equity investments. The Chunara group is a leader in the restaurant industry, and they were named 2021 Franchise Rockstar by Franchise Business Review.
“I’m thrilled to take the helm of the BurgerFi business for Chunara Group. As a family-owned business, we value the support and community focus that BurgerFi embodies,” said Aman Bhojani, Owner of the Altamonte Springs BurgerFi. “We look forward to delivering the exceptional quality food that Fi-natics cherish.”
The grand opening celebration located at 1001 N. State Rd 434, Suite 1000, is open to all Fi-natics. Following the grand opening, the Altamonte Springs location will continue the celebration with the following offers throughout the week:
-Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult entrée, side, and drink.
-$2 Vanilla custard cups every Sunday and Tuesday with any purchase.
-$3 draft beer every Thursday with any purchase.
The Altamonte Springs restaurant is 2,400 sq. ft. and includes indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play. The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 am - 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am - 10 pm.
To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 “Best Fast Food Burger” in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual’s Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.
