CloudDefense.AI Unveils AWSZeroTrustPolicy, an Open-Source Initiative Redefining Cloud Security
Security is not just a priority; it's our responsibility. AWS Zero Trust Policy embodies our commitment to securing your cloud infrastructure like never before.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rapidly evolving cloud-first landscape, security has become paramount. Departing from traditional defense mechanisms, CloudDefense.AI introduces AWSZeroTrustPolicy, a groundbreaking open-source initiative poised to transform cloud security strategies.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
AWSZeroTrustPolicy is designed to empower organizations with a modern security approach, emphasizing the principles of least privilege. By granting access based on actual needs rather than job titles, the initiative aims to significantly reduce attack surfaces, thwart intruders, and fortify overall security measures.
With AWSZeroTrustPolicy, you can:
1. Implement least privilege: Grant access based on actual needs, not job titles. Shrink your attack surface and leave intruders out in the cold.
2. Activity monitoring: CloudTrail logs become your crystal ball, revealing suspicious behavior and keeping you one step ahead of trouble.
3. Security awareness: Educate your team about Zero Trust, making everyone a cloud security champion.
The Need for AWSZeroTrustPolicy:
Traditional security models often rely on outdated "Seniority-Based Access Control" (SBAC), exposing organizations to unnecessary risks. Reflecting on incidents like the Capital One breach serves as a stark reminder that weak cloud security is not an option in today's landscape.
With AWSZeroTrustPolicy, CloudDefense.AI harnesses the power of CloudTrail logs to craft IAM (Identity and Access Management) policies based on the principle of least privilege. The result is a robust security framework characterized by granular access controls, reduced attack surfaces, and heightened overall security.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
