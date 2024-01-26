AUTO24.africa Acquires Kupatana, Expanding its Reach in the East African Used Car Market

Submit Release
DAR ES SALAM, TANZANIA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTO24.africa, the certified used car marketplace by Africar Group, backed by Stellantis, strengthens its market leadership in Africa with the acquisition of Kupatana, the leading general online classifieds in Tanzania.

Kupatana.com is a well known established name and brand in Tanzania, as the leading classifieds website in the country, and previously merged with Zoom Tanzania, its main competitor. This acquisition by AUTO24.africa and Africar Group from Euroafrica Digital Ventures, for an undisclosed sum, represents a significant expansion of AUTO24.africa's influence in Sub Saharan Africa. This move strengthens the company's commitment to revolutionising the African used car market.

Africar Group, the driving force behind AUTO24.africa, has already established more than 50 leading automotive classifieds verticals across Sub Saharan Africa over the years. With the acquisition of Kupatana.com, Africar Group reaffirms its status as the clear leader in terms of online reach in the automotive industry in the region, with a strong presence in East Africa, one of the most dynamic regions of the continent.

AUTO24.africa currently operates as a leading certified pre owned marketplace in Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda, and Senegal, and is looking to expand in 2024 into more countries, with an innovative range of services, such as warranties, insurance, 150 points of inspection and more, to cater for a growing demand of quality and certified used cars by the local consumers.

With this acquisition, AUTO24.africa will be perfectly positioned when launching in Tanzania and in the region later in 2024, with a region that represents one of the fastest growing on the continent. Tanzania, with its population of 65 million people and 6.3% forecasted GDP growth in 2024, is the fastest growing market in the area and represents a very attractive growth opportunity for AUTO24.africa’s offer on the continent.

